Billie Eilish's dad brought home trashed Barbies while working at Mattel: 'We were thrilled'

Billie Eilish and Finneas are Oscar nominees for best original song for "What Was I Made For" from the blockbuster film, "Barbie."
The sibling songwriters won an Oscar just two years ago for the James Bond movie theme, "No Time To Die."
At the Palm Springs Film Festival, where Billie and Finneas were given the Chairman's Award, they revealed that writing music for the "Barbie" movie was a full circle moment for their family -- since their dad used to work for the toy maker, Mattel.
"I remember one year the Barbie [that] Billie got was thrown out." Finneas said. "It was like a Barbie from the trash can."
Billie doesn't considered them trash, but simply the Barbies that were tossed aside.
"I don't think he was supposed to take it, but he took it," Billie said. "It was trash."
They said their father would gift Billie these discarded Barbies for Christmas.
"Recycling king," Finneas said of his father. "Whatever employee had just thrown it out, he took it out and gave it to Billie and we were thrilled."