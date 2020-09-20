Houston Texans

Bill O'Brien kneels with several Texans players during National Anthem

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans hosted the Baltimore Ravens in their home opener at NRG Stadium Sunday, and head coach Bill O'Brien was spotted kneeling during the national anthem.

This comes more than a week after the Kansas City Chiefs and the Texans opened the NFL season, where many players were seen wearing T-shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

THE VIDEO ABOVE IS FROM A PREVIOUS STORY

At the time, NFL end zones were inscribed with two slogans: "It Takes All Of Us" on one side, "End Racism" on the other. As part of its social justice awareness initiatives, the NFL also allowed similar visuals on helmets and caps.

"I believe it's going to take all of us coming together, in order for real change to happen," said Texans running back David Johnson. "It's going to take everyone (first) listening, (second) understanding, and (most of all) being intentional in their fight for social justice."







Meanwhile, safety Michael Thomas designed custom T-shirts with the words "Injustice against one of us is injustice against all of us." Ahead of the season opener, the shirts were sent to every player league-wide.


SEE ALSO: NFL condemns racism, apologizes for not listening to players' earlier protests about racial injustice

SEE ALSO: Astros skip play, joining list of teams supporting Black Lives Matter movement
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonblack lives matternflfootballhouston texansbaltimore ravenssports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans eager for home opener against Ravens today
No fans will be at Houston Texans' 1st home game of season
Fan at Texans' season opener tests positive for COVID-19
Houston Texans could host fans as early as this home game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beta expected to make landfall tomorrow
4 killed in plane crash near east Texas airport, FAA says
Houston-area school closings and delays
Beta's storm surge arrives
Crash splits rideshare car, 2 passengers killed
Texas Lottery jackpot climbs to $44 million
Police chase suspect shoots at HPD officer before crash
Show More
Evacuation orders in your area ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
Woman dies in burning car while escaping brutal abduction
Harris County resumes in-person jury duty
Residents along the coast prepare for Tropical Storm Beta
Pres. Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick
More TOP STORIES News