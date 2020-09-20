Bill O'Brien kneels with several Texans players during National Anthem

Here are the T-shirts — designed by #Texans safety Michael Thomas, and sent by the NFLPA to every player league-wide — that you’ll see during pregame warmups, starting tonight in Kansas City.



The front reads: “INJUSTICE AGAINST ONE OF US IS INJUSTICE AGAINST ALL OF US.” pic.twitter.com/bkeo7mAkXm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans hosted the Baltimore Ravens in their home opener at NRG Stadium Sunday, and head coach Bill O'Brien was spotted kneeling during the national anthem.This comes more than a week after the Kansas City Chiefs and the Texans opened the NFL season, where many players were seen wearing T-shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.At the time, NFL end zones were inscribed with two slogans: "It Takes All Of Us" on one side, "End Racism" on the other. As part of its social justice awareness initiatives, the NFL also allowed similar visuals on helmets and caps."I believe it's going to take all of us coming together, in order for real change to happen," said Texans running back David Johnson. "It's going to take everyone (first) listening, (second) understanding, and (most of all) being intentional in their fight for social justice."Meanwhile, safety Michael Thomas designed custom T-shirts with the words "Injustice against one of us is injustice against all of us." Ahead of the season opener, the shirts were sent to every player league-wide.