Sports

Timeline of former Houston Texans coach and General Manager Bill O'Brien's career

Just shy of his six-year anniversary with the Houston Texans, the NFL team fired Bill O'Brien on Oct. 5, from his position as head coach and general manager.

Team owner Cal McNair thanked O'Brien for his work with the team.

"Bill's leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure," McNair said in a statement. "Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league."

The Texans let O'Brien go a day after the team dropped its fourth straight game to start the 2020 season. Assistant head coach, Romeo Crennel, will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

SEE ALSO: Texans fans take over social media after Bill O'Brien gets the boot: 'Finally!'

Here's a look back at O'Brien's career:

1993
O'Brien gets his first coaching job as tight ends coach at Brown University.

1994
He moves on to coach the inside linebackers for Brown.

1995
O'Brien joins Georgia Tech as an offensive graduate assistant for the Yellow Jackets.

1998

He moves up as coach for the Yellow Jackets.

2001
He becomes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Yellow Jackets.

2002
O'Brien is named Yellow Jackets assistant head coach.

2002
He joins Notre Dame's Fighting Irish football team as offensive coordinator.

2003
O'Brien starts coaching running backs for the University of Maryland Terrapins.

2005
He becomes the Blue Devils' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Duke University.

2007
He joins the New England Patriots, where he goes on to serve as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator until 2011.

2012
O'Brien is named head coach for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

2014
O'Brien is hired by the McNair family as head coach of the Houston Texans.

2018
He signs a four-year contract extension with the Texans.

2020
O'Brien is named general manager of Houston Texans on top of his head coaching duties.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnotre dame fighting irishnflpenn state universitypenn state nittany lionsfootballhouston texansduke blue devilscollege footballnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
Storms could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
Show More
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
150 'Santas' take to jet skis to help children in foster care
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Visitation scheduled for 36-year HPD vet who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News