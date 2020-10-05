Timeline of former Houston Texans coach and General Manager Bill O'Brien's career

Just shy of his six-year anniversary with the Houston Texans, the NFL team fired Bill O'Brien on Oct. 5, from his position as head coach and general manager.
Team owner Cal McNair thanked O'Brien for his work with the team.
"Bill's leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure," McNair said in a statement. "Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league."
The Texans let O'Brien go a day after the team dropped its fourth straight game to start the 2020 season. Assistant head coach, Romeo Crennel, will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.
Here's a look back at O'Brien's career:
1993
O'Brien gets his first coaching job as tight ends coach at Brown University.
1994
He moves on to coach the inside linebackers for Brown.
1995
O'Brien joins Georgia Tech as an offensive graduate assistant for the Yellow Jackets.
1998
He moves up as coach for the Yellow Jackets.
2001
He becomes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Yellow Jackets.
2002
O'Brien is named Yellow Jackets assistant head coach.
2002
He joins Notre Dame's Fighting Irish football team as offensive coordinator.
2003
O'Brien starts coaching running backs for the University of Maryland Terrapins.
2005
He becomes the Blue Devils' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Duke University.
2007
He joins the New England Patriots, where he goes on to serve as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator until 2011.
2012
O'Brien is named head coach for the Penn State Nittany Lions.
2014
O'Brien is hired by the McNair family as head coach of the Houston Texans.
2018
He signs a four-year contract extension with the Texans.
2020
O'Brien is named general manager of Houston Texans on top of his head coaching duties.
The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.
