Houston Texans fire Bill O'Brien after 4th straight loss

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans are firing Bill O'Brien as head coach and general manager effective immediately.The termination on Monday was first reported by ESPN's Dan Graziano.O'Brien was let go a day after the team dropped its fourth straight game to start the 2020 season.O'Brien, who turns 51 on Oct. 23, was first hired by the Texans in 2014. He was appointed as GM before this current season.His current contract was set to run through 2022.