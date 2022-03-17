New Caney water park delays reopening until April 2

NEW CANEY, Texas -- Fans of a popular local theme park will have to wait for a bit for its much-anticipated return. According to an announcement, Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures in New Caney will not reopen until April 2.Park management cites supply chain issues and staffing shortages for the delay; the venue was slated to open late March.Construction of the new Big Rivers Fairgrounds has been hampered by the lack of necessary components to craft important infrastructure, the company notes. As CultureMap previously reported, Big Rivers Fairgrounds promises 11 new rides, including:Rolling Thunder - a spinning rollercoasterSPINdletop - a pendulum that swings riders a full 360 degreesLafitte's Fury - a rocking pirate shipScreaming Eagles - a family attraction where the rider controls the flight path