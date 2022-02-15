amusement park

New Caney water park reopens for spring break in March

Big Rivers officially opens all slides

HOUSTON, Texas -- Current weather conditions may make it hard to envision diving into a water park, but as locals with kids know, it's never too early to start planning for spring break. With that in mind, Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures has announced that it will reopen on Saturday, March 12.

The park and grounds will be open for spring break: March 12 through March 20. The Big Rivers water park will open on April 30. Season passes are available on the website and include spring break admission at no additional charge, a press release notes.

Admission to the venue is$19.99, plus tax when tickets are purchased online. Attractions included in admission are Cougar Climb, one of the tallest climbing walls in Texas; Wild Isle, a floating water park and challenge course on a lake; axe throwing, archery, gemstone mining, the petting zoo, Big Al's Fishing Hole, and the Mystic Forest Maze.

