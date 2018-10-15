Big rig fire shuts downs exit ramp of Katy Freeway eastbound at Beltway 8

Traffic delays expected as crews work to clear 18-wheeler fire on Katy Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Your morning commute may be a little delayed as officials are on the scene of an 18-wheeler that caught on fire along the eastbound lanes of Katy Freeway near Wilcrest.


Video from the scene shows large flames and smoke shooting out of the 18-wheeler.

Officials have not released details at this time about what caused the incident or if anyone was injured.
