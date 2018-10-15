18 wheeler caught on fire e/b Katy at BW 8. Main lanes are open exits to BW 8 are closed. 202 pic.twitter.com/V0mbHz1cvX — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 15, 2018

Your morning commute may be a little delayed as officials are on the scene of an 18-wheeler that caught on fire along the eastbound lanes of Katy Freeway near Wilcrest.Video from the scene shows large flames and smoke shooting out of the 18-wheeler.Officials have not released details at this time about what caused the incident or if anyone was injured.