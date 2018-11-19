Big rig driver ejected from fiery crash in NW Harris Co.

A deadly 18-wheeler crash is under investigation in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened Monday evening in the 12000 block of TC Jester near Spears Road.

Investigators say the truck's driver slammed into a guardrail before the big rig erupted in flames.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle, his body also covered in flames. He died at the scene.

Deputies did not know whether the driver was wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck.

Witnesses told deputies the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving between lanes before the crash.
