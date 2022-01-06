Ancient petroglyphs at Big Bend National Park vandalized

According to the National Park Service's website, a panel of ancient petroglyphs, an ancient rock carving, in the Indian Head area was damaged with the names and dates of the suspected vandals.
Experts said the damage on the petroglyphs may be beyond repair.
Park authorities said this is not the first incident and have seen an increase in vandalism and graffiti in the area. Now, they're asking for anyone with information on the persons involved to contact Big Bend National Park authorities at 432-477-1187.