vandalism

Ancient petroglyphs at Big Bend National Park vandalized

EMBED <>More Videos

Big Bend National Park ancient rock vandalized

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Big Bend National Park officials are investigating a case of vandalism in the Indian Head area that happened during the holidays.

According to the National Park Service's website, a panel of ancient petroglyphs, an ancient rock carving, in the Indian Head area was damaged with the names and dates of the suspected vandals.



Experts said the damage on the petroglyphs may be beyond repair.


Park authorities said this is not the first incident and have seen an increase in vandalism and graffiti in the area. Now, they're asking for anyone with information on the persons involved to contact Big Bend National Park authorities at 432-477-1187.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texastexas newsnational park servicehistoryvandalism
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
Fox News Christmas tree fire: Outlet's decorations set ablaze in NYC
New George Floyd statue vandalized with paint in NYC
George Floyd statues vandalized in NJ, NYC days after unveiling
Campaign underway to restore mural of transgender pioneer
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. mask mandate can remain in place, state court rules
Houston pastor gets 14-year sentence for sexual assault of 15-year-old
Crews search for reported missing person near Missouri City lake
24-year-old mom killed during 1st night out since son's birth
Another cold front arrives tonight, storms return Saturday
Kevin Sumlin to get 2nd chance with USFL's Houston Gamblers
At least 63 Texans accused of taking part in Capitol insurrection
Show More
LIVE: Washington marks a year since violent Jan. 6 insurrection
ABC13 town hall to explore Omicron variant's impact in Houston
New Year's resolution to get hired? Join the ABC13 job fair
Couple with COVID-19 dies while holding hands
Defense seeks new trial over comments by Ghislaine Maxwell juror
More TOP STORIES News