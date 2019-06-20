Bicyclist saw green laser before he was shot in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and his friend saw a green laser before he was shot, according to police.

The victim and his friend were riding their bikes on Dumble Street.

Police say the friends saw a car pull up, then a green laser pointed at them.



Police say the man was shot in the arm, but is expected to be OK. He was taken to the hospital. His friend's shirt was covered in blood.

Four teenage suspects were taken into custody. Officers say they found guns in their SUV and a green laser attachment.

Police haven't released a motive.
