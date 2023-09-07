A-listers spotted and celebrated at Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles

HOUSTON, Texas -- This has been a year of landmark numbers for Houston's queen Beyoncé: a record-breaking 32 Grammy Awards, 20 years since the debut of her red-hot solo album Dangerously in Love, and 42 - the age she turned on Monday, Sept. 4.

Queen Bey, who's in the midst of her Renaissance World Tour (which hits Houston this month), celebrated as a true performer should - onstage. Some 70,000 adoring fans - and a swarm of A-list celebs - packed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to watch the pop icon ring in her 42nd.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Her SoFi night included a surprise serenade from OG queen Diana Ross, who popped up on stage to sing "Happy Birthday" to her fellow music goddess. The 79-year-old Ross was backed by a who's-who list of stars in the audience, include fellow Houstonian Lizzo, Adele, Katy Perry, Brandy, Chris Rock, Kim Kardashian and family, Heidi Klum, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Zendaya and Tom Holland; and more. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's kiss also briefly broke the internet.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.