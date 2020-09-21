Tropical Storm Beta's storm surge already flooding Galveston Co. towns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6483771" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> By late morning on Monday, hours before the anticipated landfall of Beta, Galveston Bay communities like Kemah served as splash zones, which proved to be a challenge for our ABC13

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry provided an update on the current and expected impacts from Tropical Storm Beta. pic.twitter.com/urt0xLTRHc — Galveston County OEM (@galvcountyoem) September 21, 2020

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- Communities along Galveston Bay became flood zones before Tropical Storm Beta's anticipated landfall well south of the area.On Monday morning, bayside towns like Seabrook and Kemah took on flooded roadways due to the storm surge.By late morning, Kemah's piers served as splash zones as one of our Eyewitness News crews captured winds of up to 20 mph.The streets of nearby Seabrook were already covered by water as well.Voluntary evacuations have been issued for the West End of Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, areas of the city of La Marque outside the levee system, Dickinson, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, Tiki Island and Bayou Vista.TxDOT suspended ferry service from Galveston to Bolivar due to the weather conditions.Audris and Ken Thornton live on the bayside area in Jamaica Beach and plan on staying to weather out the storm. Audris said she was surprised to see the high tides caused local flooding in neighborhoods so early on before landfall."Where we're standing was covered in water," she said as she showed ABC13 around the affected area. "It did not get into our garage but it was up close. This entire lot was covered over here, no grass. The house across the street, they had water in their garage."Meanwhile, an Eyewitness News viewer sent video of the flooding as vehicles were driving down a main road also on the bayside area. Some beach access roads were also closed due to flooding.The major concerns due to Tropical Storm Beta are the possibility of storm surge, tide levels making roads impassable (especially along the west end and low lying areas), strong winds and the amount of rainfall expected over the next couple of days."Everybody stay safe," Ken said.Late Monday morning, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said there is already localized flooding on State Highway 87 on Bolivar Peninsula and as far north as Walter Hall Park in League City that backs up to Clear Creek.andalso canceled classes ahead of the landfall.