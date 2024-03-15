Best unique products on sale that you'll love

This week ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the most unique finds you can shop online.

This week ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the most unique finds you can shop online, including a headache relief cap and a face massager - yes you heard that right - that can both sculpt and tighten your skin.

Keep on reading for the best unique products on sale right now.

Note: Prices are subject to change after publication.

10% off Amazon TheraICE Headache Relief Cap $26.95

$29.95 Use code 10THERAICE Shop now at Amazon

The Theraice RX Headache Relief Cap is designed to provide soothing comfort during moments of discomfort. Made with innovative gel bead technology and stretchable fabric, this cap delivers targeted therapy to ease tension and alleviate headaches. Get it now for 10% off, exclusive to ABC with code 10THERAICE - you can use this code on other Theraice products as well.

31% off Uncommon Goods Adventure Essentials Survival Kit $99.99

$145 Shop now at Uncommon Goods

This kit is your trusty companion for outdoor exploration and emergency preparedness, equipped with vital tools like a compass, whistle, fire starter, and knife. Packed with functionality yet lightweight and portable, it's perfect for hikes, camping trips, and other wilderness adventures. Stay safe, and stay prepared with the adventure essentials survival kit. Get it now for 32% off, at just $99.99.

33% off Amazon Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $29.99

$44.99 Shop now at Amazon

This nifty product is your ultimate solution for hot, homemade meals on the go. With a 20-ounce capacity and an easy-to-use design, this warmer ensures your food stays deliciously warm wherever you are. It's also leakproof and both the storage container and inner lid are dishwasher safe.

Therabody TheraFace PRO $399

+ Free Hot & Cold Rings ($99 value) Shop now at Therabody

The Theraface Pro: your all-in-one at-home face massager for healthier skin. With 8 percussive therapy attachments and microcurrent facial stimulation, enjoy customized treatments to relax muscles and improve skin tone. It's also got LED light therapy for youthful, clear skin. Shop it now with free hot and cold rings, which reduce puffiness and smooth out any tension in your facial muscles, valued at $99.

20% off The Sill The Easy Care Duo $109

$137 Shop now at The Sill

Enjoy beautiful, low-maintenance greens with this convenient set. Whether you're a seasoned plant parent or just starting, these plants are designed to thrive with minimal effort. This set includes the pet-friendly money tree which is tall and resilient, while the zz plant is both drought and low-light tolerant. Buy it for a limited time on sale.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.