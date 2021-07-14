missing person

Missing musician could be in danger due to health, family says

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A local musician who was recovering from a stroke has been reported missing by his family.

According to 49-year-old Bernard Pierre's family, he left his Spring apartment sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning and has not been seen since.

His loved ones' concerns over his whereabouts are high due to the fact that Pierre was still recovering from a stroke and dealing with memory loss among several other mental issues.

"He was struggling, he was really struggling," said his son, Bernard Pierre Jr.

Pierre is believed to have left in his car, a 2009 grey Lexus RX 350, according to Carvana. His son tells ABC13 he had not been cleared to drive yet by doctors.

Pierre, who was known to play at Trulucks in the Galleria and the San Luis Resort, has not performed since suffering the stroke at the end of April.

His family is unable to track him and his phone is now turned off.

"We love you, and if you're out there somewhere, hopefully you're OK. We're just looking for you to return back home," said his girlfriend, Tarshanna Martin.
