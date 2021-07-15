SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A local musician who had been missing for almost a week has been found safe.
Concerns of 49-year-old Bernard Pierre's whereabouts grew after his family said Pierre left his Spring apartment sometime between the night of July 8 and the morning of July 9.
Not only that, but family members said Pierre was also recovering from a stroke.
On Thursday, almost a week after he was last seen, Houston police confirmed Pierre was found Wednesday and was taken to a hospital where he stayed overnight.
Authorities did not provide any additional information on where he was found but said he is safe.
Houston musician who was believed to be in danger due to health has been found safe, HPD says
MISSING PERSON
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News