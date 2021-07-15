missing person

Houston musician who was believed to be in danger due to health has been found safe, HPD says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A local musician who had been missing for almost a week has been found safe.

Concerns of 49-year-old Bernard Pierre's whereabouts grew after his family said Pierre left his Spring apartment sometime between the night of July 8 and the morning of July 9.

Not only that, but family members said Pierre was also recovering from a stroke.

On Thursday, almost a week after he was last seen, Houston police confirmed Pierre was found Wednesday and was taken to a hospital where he stayed overnight.

Authorities did not provide any additional information on where he was found but said he is safe.
