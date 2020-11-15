NY rapper shot in leg during attempted robbery at SW Houston Walmart, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A New York rapper visiting Houston has become the latest victim of gun violence in Texas.

According to police, Benny the Butcher was shot in the leg over the weekend in an attempted armed robbery at the Walmart store on S. Rice Avenue in southwest Houston.



The rapper, whose real name is Jeremie Pennick, was visiting Houston and went to the store to pick up some items. As he was getting out of his Rolls Royce, police said a group of men went up to Pennick and demanded his chains and necklaces.

As Pennick was running away, police said the suspects started shooting, striking the rapper once in the leg. Police said he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, two other people who were with Pennick at the time of the shooting were not injured.

A description of the suspects was not immediately released, but investigators said they were seen in a Chevy Malibu.

According to Spotify, Pennick recently signed a management deal with Roc Nation, an entertainment agency founded by notable rapper Jay-Z.

Just last week, Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on a highway in the city.

