Another Verlander is making his way around the diamond from the outside

We know about his star-pitching older brother, but Ben Verlander has made leaps in the world of media and baseball.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Justin Verlander has made quite the name for himself over his nearly twenty seasons in the MLB, but he's not the only Verlander making waves these days.

Justin's younger brother, Ben Verlander, has a blossoming media career aimed at spreading his love and excitement for baseball.

RELATED: Houston Astros' Justin Verlander to start Game 1 of World Series 2022

"This game is very exciting. It's great," Ben said.

Ben Verlander had his share of playing baseball. He spent some time in the Detroit Tigers organization affiliate.

He said his post-career transition had been a natural fit.

"I finished playing a couple of years ago, and I never fell out of love of the game," he said. "I'm doing my best to grow the game of baseball on different platforms."

Verlander is big on Twitter, and his Flippin' Bats podcast has led to numerous TV opportunities.

That being said, when the Astros take the field against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander won't only be a baseball commentator but also a proud younger brother.

"I'm so proud of where he is," said Verlander on Justin. "(The whole family) is in town for this, and it's going to be a special week."

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.