triple crown

Belmont Stakes ready to run without fans, kicking off Triple Crown races

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- The Belmont Stakes are ready to run as live sports returns in New York.

The 152nd running usually has crowds of up to 100,000 spectators, but on Saturday, there will be 10 horses on the track and zero fans in the stands.

The Belmont Stakes is usually the last leg of the Triple Crown, but it will run first this year. The Kentucky Derby has shifted to September and the Preakness Stakes in October.

Having always been a true test of stamina in a mile-and-a-half race, the Belmont Stakes has changed the distance to a mile-and-an-eighth.

The race will be at 5:30 p.m. ET.

'Tiz the Law' is the favorite in Saturday's race. Should that horse win, it will be the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes in 138 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorkhealthandrew cuomotriple crownmedicalbelmont stakespreaknessbelmont parkcoronavirushorseskentucky derbyreopen ny
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIPLE CROWN
Answering the biggest questions for the final month
Exaggerator passes Nyquist at start of homestretch, wins Preakness
Derby winner Nyquist draws No. 3 post as Preakness favorite
Nyquist draws No. 13 post as early 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing soldier Gregory Morales' remains found, mother says
Deadly night on Houston roads, 3 dead in separate crashes
Downpours possible today as storm chances ramp up
12-year-old boy missing from Fresno area in Fort Bend County
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in SW Houston
San Marcos closes parks again after COVID-19 case spike
Show More
Congrats, Dewayne! Channelview student earns prestigious Gates scholarship
Weekend travel will be a challenge in Houston
Skeletal remains don't belong to Vanessa Guillen, sister says
James Byrd Jr.'s daughter speaks about anger after father's death
2nd officer accused in George Floyd death out on bond
More TOP STORIES News