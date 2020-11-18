Bellaire bakery shop owner dies after battle with COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- Nathan Maynor, owner of Bellaire's The Sugar Shop Bakery & Gifts, has died, according to family members. He had been ill with COVID-19."Heaven has yet another angel," wrote Virgil Burke, Maynor's husband, in a Nov. 14 Facebook post. "I have lost a wonderful, creative and loving man. With a heavy heart, I am sad to say that after (a) hard fight, Nathan Maynor lost his battle to COVID. I'm ... in disbelief as I can't imagine our lives without him. I can't begin to thank everyone enough for the love, support and prayers we have received."Maynor had been battling COVID-19 since mid-October, according to Facebook posts from Maynor and Burke. But the community supporting Maynor and Burke from inside and outside Bellaire has responded in a big way.When Kathy Ann organized a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help Maynor and Burke pay for rent on the bakery, the community responded with almost $16,000 worth of donations as of Nov. 16.In the days after Maynor's death, the community honored him with a memorial outside his longtime business at 215 Fifth St., Bellaire, with flowers, wreaths and more.