Bellaire bakery shop owner dies after battle with COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- Nathan Maynor, owner of Bellaire's The Sugar Shop Bakery & Gifts, has died, according to family members. He had been ill with COVID-19.

"Heaven has yet another angel," wrote Virgil Burke, Maynor's husband, in a Nov. 14 Facebook post. "I have lost a wonderful, creative and loving man. With a heavy heart, I am sad to say that after (a) hard fight, Nathan Maynor lost his battle to COVID. I'm ... in disbelief as I can't imagine our lives without him. I can't begin to thank everyone enough for the love, support and prayers we have received."

Maynor had been battling COVID-19 since mid-October, according to Facebook posts from Maynor and Burke. But the community supporting Maynor and Burke from inside and outside Bellaire has responded in a big way.

When Kathy Ann organized a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help Maynor and Burke pay for rent on the bakery, the community responded with almost $16,000 worth of donations as of Nov. 16.

In the days after Maynor's death, the community honored him with a memorial outside his longtime business at 215 Fifth St., Bellaire, with flowers, wreaths and more.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncoronavirus deathscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. judge calls new COVID-19 trends 'alarming and deadly'
Girl tried to catch school bus when she was fatally hit, police say
Person of interest in HPD sergeant's death identified as 24-year-old
CFISD parents concerned over TikTok account dedicated to bullying students
4 suspects captured on camera in Midtown high-rise murder
Doctor concerned about people choosing not to take COVID-19 vaccine
Trump fires cybersecurity chief for saying election was secure
Show More
Wharton still recovering from Hurricane Harvey 3 years later
Dynamo star Memo Rodriguez lists go-to spots in El Campo
Lamborghini and Porsche vehicles seized in $16M PPP fraud case
Biden could face a student loan mess if pandemic relief expires
Second Georgia county finds previously uncounted votes
More TOP STORIES News