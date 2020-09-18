Argument between 2 families at apartment complex leads to triple shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument between two families at an apartment complex led to a shooting and a stabbing, according to Houston police.

It happened in the 8000 block of Bellaire Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. Friday.

The families started arguing during the day Thursday, and it eventually escalated Friday morning when several people grabbed guns and started shooting, police said.

Police said three men were either shot or stabbed. They were all rushed to the hospital. Two of them were stable, while the other man was in and out of consciousness.

While several people involved fled the scene, police said they managed to question four persons of interest.

No weapons were recovered and it was unknown what started the argument.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimetriple shootingfightshootingstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way crash sends 18-wheeler flying off I-45
Tropical Depression 22 expected to become Wilfred
Rehab owner offered drugs to patients for sex, police say
91-year-old professor goes viral in online teaching photo
US to block TikTok, WeChat downloads starting Sunday
Global coronavirus cases top 30 million, tally shows
Man found shot to death inside burning SE Houston home
Show More
Pine Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
Pet scams on the rise as adoptions skyrocket amid pandemic
Humidity drops ahead of tropical system in Gulf
Kyle Rittenhouse named as 'hero' in school assignment
HPD officer recovers from virus after 80 days in hospital
More TOP STORIES News