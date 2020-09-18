Argument between 2 families at apartment complex leads to triple shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument between two families at an apartment complex led to a shooting and a stabbing, according to Houston police.It happened in the 8000 block of Bellaire Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. Friday.The families started arguing during the day Thursday, and it eventually escalated Friday morning when several people grabbed guns and started shooting, police said.Police said three men were either shot or stabbed. They were all rushed to the hospital. Two of them were stable, while the other man was in and out of consciousness.While several people involved fled the scene, police said they managed to question four persons of interest.No weapons were recovered and it was unknown what started the argument.