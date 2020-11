BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was shot early Sunday morning while driving along the West Loop.It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the freeway near Bellaire Boulevard.The driver was able to pull over after being shot, according to Bellaire police.They were taken to a hospital, but there was no word on their condition.Officers were working to find the shooter and a motive. It wasn't clear if road rage may have led to the shooting.