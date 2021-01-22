Teen found guilty of manslaughter for Bellaire High School shooting

Senior Cesar Cortes, 19, was shot to death by a 16-year-old friend in Jan. 2020. At the time, sources told ABC13 the shooting was unintentional while the younger teen was showing off the gun.
The shooter, who hasn't been publicly identified due to his age, was found guilty of manslaughter, the Bellaire police chief confirmed on Friday. The trial has entered the punishment phase.
The deadly shooting prompted calls for greater secuity at the campus. A rally organized by the Bellaire High School chapter of Students Demand Action, a gun safety activist group, included at least 100 students who chanted "Justice for Cesar" while holding up homemade signs in a school courtyard.
