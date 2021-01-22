Teen found guilty of manslaughter for Bellaire High School shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5864960" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After days of searching, police say they found the gun believed to have been used in the shooting death of Cesar Cortes.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5850910" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I was hoping they would come out and give us more than, you know, thoughts and prayers," said a visibly frustrated parent.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen has been found guilty for a deadly shooting last year at Bellaire High School.Senior Cesar Cortes, 19, was shot to death by a 16-year-old friend in Jan. 2020. At the time, sources told ABC13 the shooting was unintentional while the younger teen was showing off the gun.The shooter, who hasn't been publicly identified due to his age, was found guilty of manslaughter, the Bellaire police chief confirmed on Friday. The trial has entered the punishment phase.The deadly shooting prompted calls for greater secuity at the campus. A rally organized by the Bellaire High School chapter of Students Demand Action, a gun safety activist group, included at least 100 students who chanted "Justice for Cesar" while holding up homemade signs in a school courtyard.RELATED STORIES: