Teen to serve 12 years for Bellaire High School shooting that killed 19-year-old friend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen found guilty for a deadly shooting last year at Bellaire High School is expected to serve 12 years for the crime.

Authorities say the teen, who hasn't been publicly identified due to his age, was sentenced on Monday.

Cesar Cortes, a 19-year-old high school senior, was shot to death by a 16-year-old friend in Jan. 2020. At the time, sources told ABC13 the shooting was unintentional while the younger teen was showing off the gun.
The shooter was found guilty of manslaughter, the Bellaire police chief confirmed last week.

The deadly shooting prompted calls for greater security at the campus. A rally organized by the Bellaire High School chapter of Students Demand Action, a gun safety activist group, included at least 100 students who chanted "Justice for Cesar" while holding up homemade signs in a school courtyard.

ABC13 has reached out to the district attorney's office for more information regarding the sentencing.

