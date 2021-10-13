Food & Drink

Popular Bellaire BBQ joint heats up New York Times list of 50 exciting restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's Blood Bros. BBQ is once again basking in the national spotlight. The New York Times selected the Bellaire barbecue joint as one of the 50 American restaurants it's "most excited about right now."

Published Monday, October 11, the list spotlights "the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021 . . .They're not ranked, but together they reflect the rich mosaic of American dining," the article states.

Four other Texas restaurants also made the list: Birdie's, a natural wine bar and cafe in Austin; Fish Lonja, Mexican seafood restaurant in San Antonio; Roots Southern Table, a Southern restaurant near Dallas from Top Chef alum Tiffany Derry; and Sylvia's, a taqueria in Brownsville.

Blood Bros. certainly qualifies when comes to being "vibrant and delicious." Founded by pitmaster Quy Hoang and brothers Robin and Terry Wong, the restaurant's menu blends traditional Texas barbecue with a diverse set of influences that include Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Mexican, and more.

