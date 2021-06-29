alcohol

This new law may change your Sunday shopping habits

We've all done it.

Gone to the grocery store early before noon on a Sunday trying to buy wine or beer, only to get to the register and be reminded, sorry pal, you're going to have to wait.

No? Just us?

Well, so long as you won't be buying alcohol before 10 a.m. on a Sunday, you won't have to remove your bottles of early morning booze from your cart anymore.

Starting Sept. 1, Texans will be allowed to buy wine and beer in stores at 10 a.m., instead of waiting until noon under the current law.

The time change comes as a result of a move you might have missed by the Texas legislature.

Back in May, the legislature approved House Bill 1518, which also allows hotels to sell alcohol to guests at any time of day. Finally, you can take rosé all day literally.

Rep. Harold Dutton (D-Houston) authored the bill, which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 18.

If you're feeling tardy to the party about this news, there's no need to cry in your beer.

Texas-based Shiner only recently tweeted about it.



You may have also missed the initial announcement because you were too busy catching up on another alcohol-related item that became law in May.

Abbott signed House Bill 1024, which allows beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery food orders. It's also known as alcohol-to-go.

It was first introduced last year during the pandemic to help businesses when they closed their dining areas.

The video above is from a previous report on local breweries. Take a look at some of the businesses while you wait for this new law to take effect
