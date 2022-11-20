2 men hurt after driver runs red light and causes multi-vehicle crash near Alief, police say

According to Houston police, a driver ran a red light on the West Sam Houston Parkway at Beechnut, crashing into two other vehicles.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were hurt after a driver ran a red light on Sunday, crashing into two other cars near the Alief area, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers said they responded to the three-vehicle crash at about 1:45 a.m. on West Sam Houston Parkway at Beechnut Street.

HPD said the driver was traveling westbound when he ran the red light and crashed into two other drivers.

Police said two men driving the other vehicles were taken to the hospital.

One of them is expected to be OK, and the other is in critical condition, police said.

Authorities said the at-fault driver was taken into custody.