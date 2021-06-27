fatal crash

Driver involved in deadly crash on Beaumont Hwy faces DWI charge, deputies say

Deadly 2-vehicle crash forces Beaumont Hwy to shut down

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead and two others were hospitalized after a major crash Sunday that forced Beaumont Highway to shut down, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m. at 15706 Beaumont Highway.

One of the vehicles was going east when it lost control and spun into the eastbound lanes. That's when a red pickup truck slammed into the vehicle.

The man and woman in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the red pickup truck was taken to the hospital.

Deputies later determined the driver of the pickup truck was intoxicated. While deputies said they do not believe the driver is at fault for causing the crash, the driver will still be charged with DWI.

The passenger in the pickup was treated at the scene.


