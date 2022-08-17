Video captures family of bears struggling to get into hammock in Connecticut

AVON, Conn. -- A family of bears were caught lounging on a hammock Sunday in Connecticut.

The video, recorded by Justin Mathews, captured a mama bear and her two cubs lounging on an outdoor seating area, before making their way over to examine a hammock.

It took a couple of tries before the bears were able to conquer it.

There were more than 630 bear sightings reported in Avon last year, the most in the state of Connecticut.