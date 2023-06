Video of the bear in Destin shows that the animal was focused on cooling off, rather than interacting with any humans.

DESTIN, Florida -- Beachgoers in Florida could "bear-ly" believe their eyes Sunday.

A bear decided to enjoy some fun in the sun and take a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

It is unclear how the bear ended up at the beach.