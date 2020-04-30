graffiti

Iconic Houston 'Be Someone' graffiti returns on overpass

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After almost two months, it looks like Houston's iconic "Be Someone" sign is ready to get back to normal too.

In March, the graffiti on the overpass was changed to say "Wash Ur Hands." The message came one day after the first coronavirus death was confirmed in Washington state.

But on Thursday, the final day of the stay home order in Texas, the sign was seen sporting its regular "Be Someone" mantra.

Last November, the words "Be Sus" were shown painted on the trestle. It wasn't known how the altered saying fit into the context of the "Be Someone" message.
READ MORE: 'Be Sus' now spans freeway, and we had to look the word up

The iconic graffiti has been vandalized or altered before, only for the saying to reappear.

In the past, the person behind the art spoke anonymously with ABC13.

"I get it. It's vandalism, but it's in a different sense, too, if you just take those words and apply it to yourself, it might mean something to you," he told ABC13 in 2016.

Though its considered a tourist attraction by some, it's still graffiti. The message sits on the north-facing side of a Union Pacific railroad bridge over I-10 and I-45 north of downtown.

Union Pacific officials have discouraged the graffiti in the past due to property damage and dangers around trains.

"Often, by the time a trespasser hears the train, it's too late," railroad officials said in a statement.

