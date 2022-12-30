Live in Baytown? Your drinking water may be affected by sewage spill officials say happened Friday

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in Baytown, your drinking water may be affected by a wastewater spill officials said happened Friday morning because of the rain the Houston area received this week.

The area potentially affected by the spill includes the Goose Creek receiving stream. If you live within a half mile of this stream, you're urged to use distilled water or water that has been boiled for at least one minute.

For those who receive their drinking water from the city of Baytown, the water's quality was not affected and is safe for human consumption, according to the Baytown Public Works.

"The city of Baytown continues to be proactive in rehabilitating the sewer system," officials said in a release.

If you have a private well, that water will need to be tested and disinfected.

Individuals should also not swim in the affected areas. If you do come into contact with water potentially affected by the spill, you should bathe and wash your clothes thoroughly immediately.