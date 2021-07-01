'Nobody is above the law:' 2 Baytown officers indicted for alleged 2019 assault of man

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Baytown police officers and a jailer have been indicted for their alleged roles in the 2019 assault of a man.On Thursday, a grand jury indicted officers Teddy Sims and Samuel Serrett on a first-degree felony offense of aggravated assault.In the July 2019 incident, Kedrick Crawford said he was pulled over in a parking lot off of Garth Road around midnight, looking for something in his car when the officers approached him.At the time, the officers said Crawford resisted arrest and consequently threw him to the ground, used a Taser on him, hit him with closed and open hands, and put him in a chokehold.Crawford was charged with assaulting a police officer. A spokesman for the department said one of the officers was scratched by Crawford's nails.Crawford was not charged for the pills found in his car, as he said they were antibiotics for a spider bite that were in small bags so he could remember the dosage.Prior to the incident, records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement show both of the officers seen in body camera video underwent hundreds of hours of training. One went through racial profile training, while the other took cultural diversity training in December 2019.The grand jury also indicted detention officer Shane Dunlap, a civilian public servant, for the same charge."Nobody is above the law, including those who have a duty to enforce the law," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said about the officers' indictment.The charges against the officers carry a penalty of five to 99 years or life in prison and a fine of no more than $10,000.