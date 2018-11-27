A family in Lake Jackson is dealing with a real-life Grinch after several trees went missing from their family-owned Christmas tree stand.The Wooley family told Eyewitness News that three of their trees went missing over the weekend."It's very upsetting to know that people would come and just take something that you worked hard for," Christmas tree stand owner Jody Wooley said.Jody says she was returning from a lunch break when she spotted a man and a woman sitting inside of a Chevrolet pick-up truck.When Jody's husband approached the truck, the couple took off.Jody says she noticed a tree in the back of the truck and tried to follow the vehicle, but had no luck.The Wooley family decided to fight back by printing a message in red on their tree tent.Freeport police are looking for a brown or tan Chevy pick-up truck with a licence plate that partially reads JTP.