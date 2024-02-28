Man's nephew killed in shootout during attempted robbery at north Houston gas station, HPD says

Andrew Garza's family identified him as the person who died at Sunny's convenience store during an attempted robbery on Houston's Northside.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The shattered car windows and crisscrossing crime scene tape were heartbreaking reminders of Andrew Garza's final moments, shot during an attempted robbery less than a block from his home.

At 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, Garza and his uncle stopped to get gas and a drink on their way to work at Sunny's convenience store on the corner of Bauman Road and Robmore Street on Houston's Northside.

That's when police said an attempted robbery occurred.

"It sucks. He was right there by our house," Aniyah Garza, Andrew Garza's 13-year-old daughter, said, speaking out on behalf of her father. "He was the best father I could ask for. He was there for me when I was at my lowest. He was there for me at my hardest times. I really do appreciate him for everything he has done for me."

The Houston Police Department said Andrew Garza was followed out of the convenience store toward his work truck after he paid for a drink with cash.

"This individual who followed the victim pretended, according to the uncle, to be pumping gas as well," HPD Det. Alexander Vinogradov said. "And as our victim got done pumping gas, this individual produced an AR pistol and put it to the back of our victim and demanded everything he got."

Police said there was a shootout between the robbers and the victim's uncle, who was also armed. One of the three suspects was injured, but Andrew Garza was shot and killed.

"Unfortunately, the uncle had to see his nephew die in front of him," Vinogradov said.

"Words can't describe what I want to be remembered," Andrew Garza's father, Joe Garza, said. "The only thing I have of him is what I carry in my heart, know what I mean?"

The Garzas say they want justice for their loved one. They want all three suspects charged with capital murder, and they want Andrew Garza to be remembered as someone who always put his family first.

"As the loving father he was, as the hard-working man and funny dude he was and known around here," Aniyah Garza said.