110-year-old historic vessel Battleship Texas moving to Galveston for restoration

After more than 70 years at its home, the vessel is moving. If you want to watch the tow to Galveston, the public is invited to a few viewing sites for a more up-close look.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- After over 70 years at its home at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, the 110-year-old vessel Battleship Texas departs Wednesday for repairs.

The tow from La Porte to Galveston will happen from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

This means parts of the San Jacinto Battleground Historic Site and parts of Independence Parkway will be closed during that time until the ship has moved past the Lynchburg Ferry, which will also be closed.

The repairs will happen at the Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporations' Galveston Shipyard.

If you want to see the move happen there will be some viewing locations for the public. Those include Texas City Dike, Pier 21, Bayland Island, and Seawolf Park for a more up-close look.

The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and the vessels in the Houston Ship Channel. Water traffic will be restricted in the ship channel and the safety zone.

"The only U.S. ship that survived in both World War I and World War II. In addition, it's really the first ship that the Navy ever retired as a memorial or museum and is the last of the dreadnought battleships," Bruce Bramlett with Texas Battleship Foundation said.

So how much does all of this cost? $35 million.