Society

TABC suspends alcohol permits of 2 Houston-area bars for violating social distancing rules

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston-area bars had their alcohol permits suspended for violating social distancing rules, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced on Sunday.

HandleBar Houston on Washington Avenue and BARge 295 in Seabrook, Texas, were issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension.

The TABC said a total of 12 Texas bars have been suspended during undercover investigations under Operation Safe Open.

"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC executive director, Bentley Nettles said. "We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."

According to its website, TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a threat to the public welfare.

The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension.

To see the guidelines and learn more about Gov. Abbott's efforts to reopen Texas, visit open.texas.gov.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonseabrooksocial distancingnightclubreopen texasrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakalcoholcovid 19wine bars
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott supports making alcohol to-go sales permanent
Scattered heavy thunderstorms Father's Day afternoon
New face mask order puts burden on businesses in Harris Co.
13 Unsolved: Galveston AA group leader's killer caught on camera
Off-duty Houston police officer saves woman in crash
Happy Father's Day!
Cleveland ISD student activities shut down due to COVID-19
Show More
La Marque mayor signs order requiring face masks in public
Child, man dead after attempting to cross I-45, HCSO says
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
North Texas officers deliver George Floyd portrait to family
Randy Washington, cyclist killed in hit-and-run in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News