TABC suspends alcohol permits of 2 Houston-area bars for violating social distancing rules

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston-area bars had their alcohol permits suspended for violating social distancing rules, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced on Sunday.
HandleBar Houston on Washington Avenue and BARge 295 in Seabrook, Texas, were issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension.
The TABC said a total of 12 Texas bars have been suspended during undercover investigations under Operation Safe Open.
"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC executive director, Bentley Nettles said. "We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."
According to its website, TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a threat to the public welfare.
The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension.
To see the guidelines and learn more about Gov. Abbott's efforts to reopen Texas, visit open.texas.gov.
