Four generations of Rodeo: Meet Rocker Steiner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rocker Steiner may look intimidating in his red leather, but he's also just a teenager on a road trip with his family.If you watched his winning bareback riding performance last night, you know the 18-year-old from Weatherford, Texas can ride."My grandparents pack about 87 bags every time we leave," Rocker Steiner laughed. "Baba has to pack pillows, and we have to stop every thirty minutes to get food or to go to the bathroom. It's pretty funny, and it's kind of annoying, but it's fun."Rocker Steiner's grandfather Bobby Steiner, or "Baba," is a world champion bull rider whose father and grandfather were both in the rodeo.Bobby Steiner got engaged to his barrel racing wife, Joleen Steiner, at the Houston Astrodome fifty years ago."Having her look this good after fifty years, it's pretty good," Bobby Steiner said before Joleen Steiner interrupted him. "That's a bull rider for you, you know," she laughed.Their son, and Rocker Steiner's dad, Sid Steiner, is a World Champion steer wrestler.I bet you can see where this is going. Rocker Steiner's mom, Jamie Steiner is also a barrel racer!"It's neat to watch him be able to handle it as well as he has," Sid Steiner said. "Sometimes you can get blinded by bright lights, but he's had his shades on so far."Rocker Steiner was a competitive wakeboarder as a child. He only started riding about four years ago."I remember when I was about nine or ten, I asked Baba if I was built like a bull rider. He was like, "Nah, you're probably built more like a bareback rider.' I didn't know what a bareback rider was. I was like, 'okay,'" Rocker Steiner said.The Steiner family now travels to rodeos across the country."We'll probably be replaced by really pretty girls someday, so we're enjoying it while we can," Bobby Steiner laughed.When Rocker Steiner stepped out for Friday's competition, his father and grandfather were behind him the whole time.We're talking literally here - they were standing on the arena dirt."I always have my best friends with me. That's the best part," Rocker Steiner said with a smile.