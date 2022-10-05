Heritage Barbecue brings brisket and tacos together

Our Localish LA crew heads to San Juan Capistrano in Orange County, where barbecue brisket is changing the way we enjoy tacos.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. -- If you're looking for some good barbecue, perhaps Texas-inspired brisket tacos with a SoCal flavor are up your alley.

Daniel Castillo with Heritage Barbecue is substituting traditional white bread found on BBQ plates with irresistible flour tortillas.

"People in California wake up and crave tacos - and in Texas, they crave brisket," said Castillo, co-owner of Heritage Barbecue. "We put both of them together, and that's what we created here in Heritage."

This is definitely not your typical delicacy. The protein is carefully slow-cooked in giant pits for 12 to 14 hours before being slapped inside tortillas.

"It's a long process, but the result is you get something you can't anywhere else," explained Castillo.

And the specialty vessels that hold it all together are no other than Zacatecas-style flour tortillas made by Burritos La Palma.

"We're all about supporting local, "said Castillo. "Burritos La Palma makes the best tortillas, and we knew we needed to have it here at our restaurant."

Instead of the pickles and barbecue sauce, the tacos come loaded with avocado tomatillo salsa, roasted red salsa, pico de gallo, and topped with Cotija cheese.

"Their tacos here are just incredible," said Jacqueline Lugo from San Clemente. "They kinda put all other tacos to shame."

"One will fill you up like a meal, and it is absolutely incredible," said Jake Brown from Lake Forest.

For the entire menu - which grows and changes frequently - can be found here.

Heritage Barbecue

heritagecraftbbq.com

31721 Camino Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

IG: instagram.com/heritagebarbecue

FB: facebook.com/heritagebarbecue