International Women's Day

Portion of Hwy 288 to be named Barbara Jordan Memorial Parkway honoring Houston's late congresswoman

EMBED <>More Videos

Hwy 288 to be named in honor of late congresswoman Barbara Jordan

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of Highway 288 is being renamed to the Barbara Jordan Memorial Parkway in honor of the late congresswoman on International Women's Day.

The ribbon-cutting and unveiling ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at the Southmore Bridge near the renamed portion between the city of Pearland and downtown Houston, according to TxDOT.


Born in Houston's Third Ward, Barbara Jordan was the first Black woman elected to the Texas Senate and Black Texan in Congress.

Upon her death in 1996, Jordan was laid to rest at the Texas State Cemetery wearing the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



The highway is the only one in the country to bear Jordan's name and honor her legacy that has spanned over many decades.

The guest list for Tuesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony includes Jordan's only living sibling, Rosemary McGowen, and State Rep. Shawn Thierry (D-Houston), along with other dignitaries, corporate partners, clergy, and community leaders.

The highway dedication results from House Bill 519 authored by Thierry and signed into law during the 86th Legislative Session on Juneteenth.

CenterPoint sponsored the necessary funding for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to fabricate and install the new highway signage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustontexas politicshoustoninternational women's dayblack historystreet renaminghighwaysmemorial
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
50 women run Disney Half Marathon to honor Title IX anniversary
50 women run Disney Half Marathon to launch new initiative
Minnie Mouse to debut 1st pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney
UH President reflects on life and vision for university
TOP STORIES
2nd grade teacher charged with aggravated sex assault of child
Accused serial killer returns to Friendswood to face charges
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
Harris Co. election administrator resigns amid 10K ballots not counted
Missing person issued for NE Houston teen
No human remains found after tip, Galveston police says
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
Show More
Texas GLO discriminated against Houston, Harris Co. minorities: HUD
HPD searching for man charged with murder of ex's new boyfriend
Biden addresses burn pits with veterans during visit to Texas today
Sunshine returns Wednesday, but another strong cold front on the way
John Cornyn renews calls for Biden to help Texan detained in Russia
More TOP STORIES News