Portion of Hwy 288 to be named Barbara Jordan Memorial Parkway honoring Houston's late congresswoman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of Highway 288 is being renamed to the Barbara Jordan Memorial Parkway in honor of the late congresswoman on International Women's Day.The ribbon-cutting and unveiling ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at the Southmore Bridge near the renamed portion between the city of Pearland and downtown Houston, according to TxDOT.Born in Houston's Third Ward, Barbara Jordan was the first Black woman elected to the Texas Senate and Black Texan in Congress.Upon her death in 1996, Jordan was laid to rest at the Texas State Cemetery wearing the Presidential Medal of Freedom.The highway is the only one in the country to bear Jordan's name and honor her legacy that has spanned over many decades.The guest list for Tuesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony includes Jordan's only living sibling, Rosemary McGowen, and State Rep. Shawn Thierry (D-Houston), along with other dignitaries, corporate partners, clergy, and community leaders.The highway dedication results from House Bill 519 authored by Thierry and signed into law during the 86th Legislative Session on Juneteenth.CenterPoint sponsored the necessary funding for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to fabricate and install the new highway signage.