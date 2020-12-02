Cherished former first lady's bookish Houston charity marks major milestone

A cherished Houston foundation is celebrating a new milestone. The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation announced that it has distributed more than 12,500 personal libraries to underserved families and students, spanning some 27 schools.
Dubbed "My Home Libraries," the 12,500 collections have been gifted to families in districts including Houston ISD, Goose Greek ISD, and Spring Branch ISD, according to a press release.
"Due to the vast disruption of the pandemic on our education system and to families, access to books in the home is more vital now than ever before," said Dr. Julie Baker Finck, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation president, in a statement. "The Foundation is pleased to have partnered with incredible school leaders and generous donors to empower thousands of children with books just in time for the holidays to educate, inspire and entertain them through our My Home Library program."
