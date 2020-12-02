barbara bush

Cherished former first lady's bookish Houston charity marks major milestone

By Steven Devadanam
A cherished Houston foundation is celebrating a new milestone. The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation announced that it has distributed more than 12,500 personal libraries to underserved families and students, spanning some 27 schools.

Dubbed "My Home Libraries," the 12,500 collections have been gifted to families in districts including Houston ISD, Goose Greek ISD, and Spring Branch ISD, according to a press release.

"Due to the vast disruption of the pandemic on our education system and to families, access to books in the home is more vital now than ever before," said Dr. Julie Baker Finck, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation president, in a statement. "The Foundation is pleased to have partnered with incredible school leaders and generous donors to empower thousands of children with books just in time for the holidays to educate, inspire and entertain them through our My Home Library program."

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

The above video is from a previous post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscharitybooksbarbara bushhouston culturemaplibrariesculturemapcovid 19
BARBARA BUSH
Barbara Bush's annual luncheon will take place virtually
Pierce Bush joins race for congressional seat
Astros called on George HW and Barbara Bush to sell tickets
Adrian Peterson inspiring kids with Barbara Bush Foundation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Houstonians to receive up to $1,200 in stimulus payments
Texas to get 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month
2 sons lose parents in Katy-area murder-suicide
Mayor Turner says COVID-19 curfew is 'nuclear option'
Mom battling COVID-19 put on ventilator after delivering twins
Scattered rain and thunderstorms to continue into the evening
Memorial Hermann tightens visitor restrictions even further
Show More
2 charged with shooting at rap showcase that killed 3
UH-SMU football game postponed for 2nd time this season
Person suffers burns to hands during fire near UH campus
Researchers return from remote island to COVID-striken society
Man dies after car hydroplanes on wet roads in Texas City
More TOP STORIES News