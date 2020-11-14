Montgomery County woman charged with murder of her husband

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman from Spring has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her husband, but investigators have not said how the man died.

Barbara Ann Kenney, 56, was initially charged with tampering with physical evidence related to a human body.

Kenney was arrested Thursday after Montgomery County deputies performed a welfare check at her home in Spring.

Deputies said they found her 71-year-old husband, Thomas John Kenney, dead in the backyard of their home.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office will only say a forensic examination shows his death was not natural.
