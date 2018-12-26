Bar workers silent about alleged role in deadly drunk driving crash

One by one, each of the employees walked into court silently, with no comments in regard to the accusations made against them.

Stefania Okolie
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three of the bar employees charged in connection with a teen driver's alleged drunk driving crash that killed a young mom faced a judge in court Wednesday afternoon.

One of the accused employees present in court was the bar's manager, Gustavo Tejada.

Authorities arrested four servers and Tejeda after 19-year-old Erick Hernandez was allegedly served alcohol at the Frontera Events Venue before causing the crash that killed 23-year-old Taylor Phillips.
Investigators with TABC and the Harris County District Attorney's Office led the investigation into the South Houston bar.

Authorities arrested four servers and one manager who are all employees at the Frontera Events Venue in the 12000 block of Houston Boulevard.

Just last week the five employees walked out of jail after spending a night behind bars.

The employees are all charged with various Class A misdemeanor liquor violations.

Names of the bar employees charged:

  • Joaquin Gonzalez, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

  • Jazely Marie Barrera, 21, charged with sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor

  • Mildred "Milly" Garcia, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

  • Anna Evelyn Lula, 19, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

  • Gustavo Tejada-Garcia, 28, charged with possession of an unauthorized beverage-retailer


Last week, prosecutors said a video from inside the South Houston bar shows Hernandez consuming drinks for six hours, before getting into his truck.

Prosecutors say three of the five employees arrested were also taking shots of tequila with Hernandez.

Court documents also showed that the bar did not have a liquor license with the State of Texas. The bar was only permitted to sell beer and wine.

The young mother was killed after Hernandez allegedly crashed into her vehicle Monday morning.

Authorities said Phillips was driving an SUV with her mother and 1-year-old son inside when Hernandez crossed three lanes of traffic and slammed into Phillips head-on.

Court records say Hernandez admitted to drinking, and investigators recovered a fake identification card from his vehicle.

Surveillance video from a nearby auto repair shop shows the deadly wreck.

Hernandez is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

19-year-old charged in drunk driving crash that killed young mom appears in court

