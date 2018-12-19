19-year-old allegedly had 12 drinks in 6 hours before crash that killed young mom

New details are emerging on a Houston 19-year-old accused of driving drunk and causing a wreck that killed a young mother.

The wreck happened in the 1500 block of College Avenue, east of the Gulf Freeway.

Authorities said 23-year-old Taylor Phillips was driving an SUV with her mother and her 1-year-old son inside when Erick Hernandez crossed three lanes of traffic in his pickup truck and slammed into her head-on.

Hernandez appeared in court Wednesday on an intoxication manslaughter charge.

According to court records, Hernandez told police he was drinking at a bar with his cousin before the crash.

On Wednesday, prosecutors say a video from inside the South Houston bar shows Hernandez consuming 12 drinks, including three shots of tequila, before getting into his truck.

During the six hours Hernandez was inside the bar no one asked him for an ID, according to prosecutors.

The employees and owner could face a charge for serving to a minor and serving someone while they're intoxicated.

Investigators tell us the bar already has six TABC violations this year that include selling to minors.

More charges will be filed if prosecutors can determine who was serving him.

The district attorney's office is also considering action to try to shut down the business.

