How to manage your fears after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore

PHILADELPHIA -- The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has a ripple effect that goes far beyond Baltimore.

For some, it can be triggering for an existing phobia.

The bridge came down early Tuesday morning after it was hit by a cargo ship, and the disaster was captured on video.

And the sight of it is the worst case scenario for people who already have a fear of bridges.

"They're thinking, 'Oh my gosh, that could have been me,'" said Dr. Lisa Corbin, a licensed counselor and director of the MS in Counseling Program at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Seeing the bridge collapse early Tuesday morning could be an unnerving thought for any person, but for some it's not just frightening... it's a phobia.

"It kind of combines two fears which are heights and also claustrophobia," said Dr. Valerie Braunstein, a psychologist with the counseling group Philly Psychology.

Gephyrophobia is the fear of bridges. Braunstein says it's more common than people may think.

"(It's characterized by people as) catastrophizing, worrying the worst is going to happen," she said. "It really disrupts their everyday function as they will avoid bridges."

We spoke to experts about how people who fear bridges - and even have a phobia - can manage to process the news of the collapse in Baltimore.

Corbin says seeing the Baltimore collapse can make that fear even deeper.

"This may actually spark anxiety for them as they go over a bridge the next time," she said.

For some drivers, crossing a bridge can be too much. Lt. Jason LaMora has seen some drivers literally cover their eyes while trying to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

This is why the Delaware River and Bay Authority offers a free service in which officers drive a person's car over the Delaware Memorial Bridge for them.

"(A driver) would pull over, call our dispatch, give their information (saying), 'I'm on the Jersey side (or) I'm on the Delaware side. I need a ride across the bridge," he said. "We'll send an officer out and we get in their car and drive them across."

Officers drove more than 150 drivers over the bridge last year.

"We're glad to offer the service. We want people to come across our bridge as safely as possible," he said.

Experts say facing the fear is one way to conquer it.

"Not to avoid the bridge is just the only way you can learn that it's safe and that you can do it," said Braunstein.

Working through that fear with a therapist is also an option.

"It might start off just talking about bridges, and then slowly move yourself up to the point where you can be driving slowly over a bridge," said Corbin.

For more information on the Delaware River and Bay Authority Escort Service, visit this page at drba.net. Drivers seeking help with crossing the bridge can call 302-571-6343 once they pull over at the base of the bridge and are ready to cross. Officers try to get to each request in a timely manner.