abc13 plus third ward

Baker-Jones Company Has Grown with the Third Ward Over Seven Decades

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Baker-Jones Company, which does air conditioning and heating, has spent a long time in Houston's Third Ward. They started as a business specializing in home improvements and repairs, but have worked exclusively with heating and cooling since 1988.

"Baker-Jones was established in 1951 by Levi Moss, Herbert Baker, and Harry Jones," said Ronald Moss, Levi's grandson and the company's current vice president. "We're a family business."

Over the years, the business remained in the Moss family with Moss, Sr., who passed away in 1988, Moss, Jr., who passed away this June, and Ronald operating Baker-Jones Company. More recently, the company added Ronald's son, Justin, making it a four-generation business.

"It's incredible," said Justin. "I stayed local, I went to the University of Houston, so I could take over the business one day."

Ronald's mom, Barbara, is the secretary and treasurer at Baker-Jones Company.

"We all work together," she said. "The kids started working with their dads and granddads."

The importance of family extends to Baker-Jones Company's relationship with the Third Ward neighborhood. They've had many of the same customers for decades and have been willing, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, to work with their neighbors to ensure they stay cool and comfortable.

"Our customers are a part of our family," said Ronald. "We appreciate them and they appreciate us."

Baker-Jones Company is located at 4116 Caroline Street. Visit Baker-Jones.com for more information on their services.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonabc13 plus third wardabc13 plusfamilyblack owned business
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS THIRD WARD
How COVID-19 is impacting Project Row Houses
Yates Basketball, the pride of the Third Ward
The story behind Frenchy's and its famous fried chicken
Meet the former teacher behind the 'Third Ward Classic Cake'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. commissioners eyeing property tax rates
New changes for tax-free holiday weekend this year
Pastor admitted raping 9-year-old at his home, HPD says
Parents flood doctors' offices with back to school questions
UH Cougars football games to be played with 25% capacity
40 million Americans at risk of eviction during pandemic
40K Katy ISD students chose to stay home and learn virtually
Show More
Two Texas companies named best employers for women
Congresswoman calls for immediate passage of Heroes Act
Just where are the hottest spots in Houston?
A few thunderstorms possible this weekend
What to know about Houston's Rental Relief Package
More TOP STORIES News