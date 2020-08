Baker-Jones Company Has Grown with the Third Ward Over Seven Decades

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Baker-Jones Company, which does air conditioning and heating, has spent a long time in Houston's Third Ward. They started as a business specializing in home improvements and repairs, but have worked exclusively with heating and cooling since 1988."Baker-Jones was established in 1951 by Levi Moss, Herbert Baker, and Harry Jones," said Ronald Moss, Levi's grandson and the company's current vice president. "We're a family business."Over the years, the business remained in the Moss family with Moss, Sr., who passed away in 1988, Moss, Jr., who passed away this June, and Ronald operating Baker-Jones Company. More recently, the company added Ronald's son, Justin, making it a four-generation business."It's incredible," said Justin. "I stayed local, I went to the University of Houston, so I could take over the business one day."Ronald's mom, Barbara, is the secretary and treasurer at Baker-Jones Company."We all work together," she said. "The kids started working with their dads and granddads."The importance of family extends to Baker-Jones Company's relationship with the Third Ward neighborhood. They've had many of the same customers for decades and have been willing, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, to work with their neighbors to ensure they stay cool and comfortable."Our customers are a part of our family," said Ronald. "We appreciate them and they appreciate us."Baker-Jones Company is located at 4116 Caroline Street. Visit Baker-Jones.com for more information on their services.