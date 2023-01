Bad Bunny throws impromptu concert on top of gas station in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny threw an impromptu concert on top of a gas station in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny ended his big year with a surprise performance for some lucky fans.

Before the impromptu concert on Tuesday, Bad Bunny's foundation also gave out toys to kids in the capital.

Bad Bunny is coming off a massive year with his summer smash hit album, "Un Verano Sin Ti" and his world tour.