ABC13 virtual job fair features school districts hiring across Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As schools start the new year, there are plenty of opportunities for jobs.
In fact, we have a way for you to land a new gig quickly.
The labor shortage is impacting industries, and education is no different. Districts are looking for not just teacher positions, but I.T., custodians, and bus drivers.
One of those districts is Stafford MSD.
We talked to the district to learn how the labor shortage is impacting them and highlighted their openings during our free, virtual job fair.
Each week, the event is hosted in partnership with Workforce Solutions.
In addition to Stafford MSD, we also featured educator positions at Clear Creek ISD, Conroe ISD, and the Rhodes School.
To participate, look for the live stream weekly on our website and ABC13 streaming apps. During the event, Workforce Solutions recruiters take calls, emails, and applications for open jobs.
There's even an ABC13 viewer hotline, where you can call for free career advice. The number is (832) 849-0480.
If you've dreamed of becoming a teacher, but don't want to go through all the schooling first, we're going to profile a program where you can quickly get into the classroom.
In Texas, there's an alternative teacher certification program. Participants earn a certificate while they teach in the classroom at several districts across southeast Texas.
Not looking for a school position? We'll have hundreds of jobs in other industries as well.
To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
