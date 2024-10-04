How social media is helping people find friendships and fight loneliness

One in two adults feels isolated. It's a national epidemic affecting people from all backgrounds.

FRESNO, Calif. -- The U.S. Surgeon General is warning people about the dangers of loneliness.

He says that one in two adults feels isolated and that it's a national epidemic affecting people from all backgrounds.

Francis Torres Garcia is originally from Tijuana. She moved to Clovis from Chicago several years ago, and before that, she lived in San Diego.

Making the adjustment to the Central Valley from big-city life was challenging. The feeling of loneliness quickly sunk in.

"You have to really be working on that and be aware of that," said Francis. "Look for the tools. Find the tools that will not get you into that hole."

Francis used Meet Up to expand her social circle in each city she moved to.

According to Meet Up's website, its mission is to help people foster connections. Francis uses it to teach yoga and find others who share her interests.

"It's just something that connects you with yourself and people and the love," said Francis. "That's why I choose yoga every time."

Bumble for Friends is another social media app designed to make new friendships.

"It's a little bit more tailored to what kind of friendships you're looking for," said Lucille McCart, a friendship expert at Bumble For Friends. "So you might add that you're new to town and what your friendship goals are."

McCart tells Action News that while we are out of the pandemic, our social lives haven't yet returned to normal.

"I think that's a big part of why we're seeing all of this commentary at the moment around loneliness among young people and feeling disconnected and time-poor," said McCart.

McCart says apps like Bumble For Friends are helping people fight the feeling of loneliness.

"In the Fresno area, we see that the majority of people say that making friends online can lessen their feelings of loneliness," said McCart.

Francis and McCart say it's worth trying out online platforms like MeetUp or Bumble for Friends, even if it feels awkward or strange.

This story is part of the "Our America: Mental State - The Loneliness Epidemic" series. The collaboration between ABC News and the ABC Owned Television Stations aims to share reporting on how to build social connections, with focus on stories about kids, caregivers, the workplace, the election, the holidays, and anyone looking to learn how to take care of themselves and others.

