Back-to-School Day 2: Parents prepared for tech issues after rough return

While day two brought some problems like logging into virtual learning modules, ABC13 talked to some stakeholders who said they were more prepared for those issues.
"It's not that bad because we've expected everything," said parent Margarita Falcon.
Falcon's children had issues on Tuesday with virtual learning after Houston ISD reported an outage. It wasn't the best start to the school year for her children and countless others.
"Schools are stressed out, parents are stressed out, kids are stressed out, and it just wasn't a great day," Falcon said.
While Falcon echoed other perspectives we heard, she said her teachers and kids were ready this time.
"I picked up some things that I know that I'll be doing myself to make things easier," Falcon said. "A lot of talking to my children, letting them know it's OK if something goes bad, it's OK because, you know, my 11-year-old is bored and stressed out."
Houston ISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said this is the year of 'flexibility' and Monday's outage is only something that school leaders can react to if it happens again.
Falcon and other parents said they expect things to get better as everyone gets used to this new way of learning.
"We are one of the largest school districts the country, and there's no excuse for it not to get better," Falcon said.
Outside of Houston, Splendora ISD reported its system 'Class-Link' was down for a time but later returned to normal. Power outages plagued other campuses, including an elementary school in Lamar Consolidated ISD on Monday, but those issues also appeared to be resolved.
