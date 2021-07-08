bachelor in paradise

Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 7

It's going to be a summer to remember for 23 Bachelor Nation favorites, who are taking another shot at love in Paradise.
1 / 19

Tammy Ly of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
ABC/Craig Sjodin
LOS ANGELES -- Nearly two years after the last season of "Bachelor in Paradise," we're ready to hit the beach for another summer of romance, roses...and drama. The show just announced its cast of 23 singles for the seventh season, premiering Monday, August 16.

Bachelor Nation will get to watch fan favorites from past seasons have another shot at love while on the beach in Mexico.

Abigail Heringer, who stole fans' hearts during Matt James' season of "The Bachelor," will be on a journey to find love this season. Serena Pitt, Serena Chew, Mari Pepin-Solis, Jessenia Cruz and Victoria Larson (aka Queen Victoria) from James' season are also joining their fellow bachelors and bachelorettes on the beach.

Brendan Morais, who fans were sad to see leave during Tayshia Adams' season of "The Bachelorette," is also headed to paradise. Joining him from Clare Crawley and Adams' joint season are Ivan Hall, Kenny Braasch and Noah Erb.

Here's the full cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 7:


  • Aaron Clancy of "The Bachelorette" 17 (Katie)
  • Abigail Heringer of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Brendan Morais of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
  • Connor Brennan of "The Bachelorette" 17 (Katie)
  • Deandra Kanu of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Ivan Hall of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
  • James Bonsall of "The Bachelorette" 17 (Katie)
  • Jessenia Cruz of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Joe Amabile of "The Bachelorette" 14 (Becca)
  • Karl Smith of "The Bachelorette" 17 (Katie)
  • Kelsey Weir of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Kenny Braasch of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
  • Mari Pepin-Solis of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Maurissa Gunn of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Natasha Parker of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Noah Erb of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Tayshia)
  • Serena Chew of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Serena Pitt of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Tahzjuan Hawkins of "The Bachelor" 23 (Colton)
  • Tammy Ly of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Tre Cooper of "The Bachelorette" 17 (Katie)
  • Victoria Larson of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Victoria Paul of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)


Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, David Spade and Lil Jon are headed to Paradise as celebrity guest hosts. Resident bartender Wells Adams is also returning to Mexico with a larger role this season. The show referred to Adams as the "master of cocktails, ceremonies, and our hearts" in a tweet.

Don't forget, Bachelor Nation -- it's not Paradise without a few surprises. Additional cast members will be announced throughout the season. As always, get ready for the most dramatic summer ever.

Season 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres Monday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbachelor in paradisetelevisionabc primetimeabcbachelorotrcbachelorettereality television
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
BACHELOR IN PARADISE
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood engaged!
'Bachelorette' contestant Clint Arlis dies at 34
Clayton Echard begins his quest for love on 'The Bachelor'
'Bachelor in Paradise' couples discuss finale, wedding plans
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News